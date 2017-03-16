GE eyes more hires in Budapest

BBJ

U.S.-based GE is planning to raise staff service center Budapest Hungary by “several hundred” according to a report published this morning by government friendly paper Magyar Idok.

New hires are likely to be added chiefly in the finance and IT functions of GE Global Operations, Bjorn Bergabo, the service centerʼs regional director told the paper, adding that the center in Budapest has not been affected by the labor shortage experienced in other sectors in Hungary.

GE Global Operations is satisfied with the level of education local staff brings to the company, though they also need to learn some particularities on the job, he added.

The service center, which is one of four GE operates around the world, currently employs almost 2,000 people in Budapest.