Further wage raise planned at OBI Hungary

BBJ

Wages of approximately 1,700 employees working in stores of German-based DIY chain OBI in Hungary will be raised by 23%-25%, presumably bringing to a conclusion the recent conflict between management and workers that led to a threatened strike, according to reports.

At the beginning of last year the chain raised wages by 4%, but stopped further raises, despite growing revenues, according to Hungarian online daily napi.hu. Subsequently a strike committee was formed that made preparations over the summer for a possible strike, while some other employees were planning to leave for good.

Under the aforementioned pressure, a 15% raise was agreed after the summer, which is being topped up by a 23%-25% raise this year. As a result, in the past two years, the wages of OBI workers have increased by almost 45%, the paper reported.