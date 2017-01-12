Fornetti raises employeesʼ wages in Hungary

BBJ

Bakery chain Fornetti is raising the wages of its Hungarian workers this year, responding to the Hungarian government’s raised minimum wage requirements and the decreased ratio of employer contributions, according to a press statement sent to the Budapest Business Journal yesterday.

A Fornetti worker will earn approximately HUF 96,000 more this year, which translates to a pay rise of HUF 8,000 a month, according to Fornetti.

The company says 83% of its workers will experience a pay rise of 3-5.7% on average. The bakery said it will pay special attention not to raise the workload with the increased pay.

“The successes of Fornetti are chiefly due to our committed employees, so, in line with the latest government measures, our aim has been to increase wages,” said Fornetti CEO Sebastian Gooding. He added, however, that the latest government measures are expected to affect the wider economic environment, as well as the behavior of consumers, factors that need to be looked at closely in the future.