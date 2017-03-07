Female managersʼ salaries still lag behind in Hungary

BBJ

Hungary’s female managers earn approximately 33.7% less than their male counterparts, which is the biggest such gap in the European Union, according to data recently published by the EUʼs statistics office Eurostat. In response, a ministry official noted that the gender pay gap has been narrowing.

According to statistics published by Eurostat, Hungary is closely followed by Italy, where women earn 33.5% less than men in management positions. At the same time, about 41% of management positions in Hungary are filled by women, a figure which is the seventh highest percentage in the EU, according to state wire service MTI.

Shortly after the statistics were released, Piroska Szalai, a consultant for the Ministry for National Economy, claimed on state-owned all-news channel M1 that the gender pay gap in Hungary narrowed from 20% to 14% between 2012 and 2015, citing Eurostat data.

The narrowing has been steady, she added, noting that it has been supported by pay rises in the Hungarian education sector.

The gender pay gap for the European Union as a whole stood at 16.3% in 2015, down from 17.3% in 2012, MTI noted.