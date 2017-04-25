Fastron Hungária revenues climb almost 10%

MTI – Econews

Revenues of Fastron Hungária, a domestic manufacturer of inductive components and precision sheet metal products, rose by almost 10% to HUF 6.5 billion last year, Managing Director Károly Mayer told Hungarian news agency MTI today.

This year, the company targets revenues of around HUF 6.8 bln, Mayer said. The headcount is expected to reach 620 with new hires, he added.

Last year, staff numbers rose from 498 to 540, while Fastron invested HUF 1.2 bln in a new production hall of nearly 8,000 square meters at its site in Tolna, southern Hungary.

Online economic news site vg.hu cites Mayer as saying that while the firmʼs product structure has not fundamentally changed, revenues from automotive products have grown.