Fastron Hungaria revenue climbs almost 10%

Hungarian inductive components and precision sheet metal products maker Fastron Hungariaʼs revenue rose almost 10% to HUF 6.5 billion last year, managing director Károly Mayer told Hungarian news agency MTI.
This year, the company targets revenue of around HUF 6.8 bln, Mayer said. Headcount is expected to reach 620 with new hires, he added.
Last year, staff numbers rose from 498 to 540. Fastron invested HUF 1.2 bln in an almost 8,000 sqm production hall last year.
