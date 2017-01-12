Externet shares to be traded for last time on April 25

MTI – Econews

The shares of telco Externet will be traded for the last time on the Budapest Stock Exchange on April 25, and will be delisted on April 28, according to a resolution posted on the bourseʼs website late on Wednesday, Hungarian news agency MTI reports.

Externet shareholders have recently decided to delist the shares, which were first listed in the summer of 2008. They traded as high as HUF 750 per share in February 2010, and as low as HUF 39 per share two years later. The shares most recently closed at HUF 281.