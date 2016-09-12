Expanded markets, product palette lift Pick revenues

MTI – Econews

Hungarian sausage maker Pick Szegedʼs revenues rose about 10% to HUF 74 billion last year as the company expanded its markets and its product palette, CEO Endre Nagy told Hungarian news agency MTI during a roadshow organized by supermarket chain Coop.

Lower meat prices also supported sales, Nagy said, adding that Pickʼs slaughterhouse was operating at full capacity.

Sales of processed meat products came to about HUF 55 bln last year, while meat sales reached HUF 18-19 bln.

Exports made up 40% of revenue, though the proportion was higher for meat than for processed products.