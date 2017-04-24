Eximbank signs surety contract with World Bankʼs MIGA for EUR 300 mln in credit

remember me
Magyar Eximbank signed a contract with the World Bankʼs Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA) on 95% surety for EUR 300 million in credit for Hungarian businesses in the United States at the weekend, Eximbank said, according to Hungarian news agency MTI.
ING Bank and KBC Bank are providing the credit. Eximbank lends mainly to exporting businesses, offering preferential conditions on loans of two to five years.
