Eversheds Budapest law office receives new name

BBJ

Following the strategic combination of two international law firms, U.K.-headquartered Eversheds and U.S.-based Sutherland Asbill & Brennan LLP, on February 1, the Budapest office of the new combined Eversheds Sutherland is also changing its name as of March 1, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

In accordance with the global modification of the brand, the local firm will operate under the name of Sándor Szegedi Szent-Ivány Komáromi Eversheds Sutherland Ügyvédi Iroda.

The Budapest office was established in 1999, when the four founding partners created Sándor Szegedi Szent-Ivány Komáromi Ügyvédi Iroda through a demerger of a large Hungarian law firm with a long-standing international practice.

In order to provide even better service to its clients, the firm became a member of Eversheds International in June 2004. Through the recent combination, the firm gains direct representation in the U.S., the world’s leading economy, the press release noted.