Everplast expands range with HUF 440 mln investment

MTI – Econews

Hungarian plastics recycling firm Everplast has added UV-resistant plastic sheeting to its product palette with an investment of nearly HUF 440 mln, the companyʼs sales and production director told Hungarian news agency MTI today.

Everplast won almost HUF 220 mln in European Union grant money for the investment, said Norbert Zámolyi.

Everplast employs 100 people to recycle close to 10,000 tons of plastic waste a year at its base in Sümeg in western Hungary. Last year, its revenue exceeded HUF 2 bln. The company exports granulated recycled plastic to France, Belgium, Italy, Germany and Slovenia.