Erste Hungary to close Monday for Citibank client changeover

MTI – Econews

Erste Bank Hungary branches will remain closed on Monday, February 6, to make the necessary technical changes for the takeover of Citibankʼs retail clients, the lender said, according to Hungarian news agency MTI.

Erste Bank Hungaryʼs electronic banking services and telephone customer service will also be unavailable on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Clients may still use ATMs as well as Erste Bank Hungaryʼs telephone number for freezing bank cards during the period.

Business will resume as normal on Tuesday morning.

Erste Bank Hungary agreed to acquire Citibankʼs retail business in Hungary late in 2015, but the parties said at the time that the accounts were not likely to be transferred for another year. The transaction made Erste Bank Hungary runner-up on the retail banking market in Hungary.