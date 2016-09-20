Ericsson lays cornerstone for new facility in Budapest

BBJ

Ericsson Hungary today laid the cornerstone of its new headquarters in the country, which is expected to be completed by the end of 2017, according to a press release issued today.

Once completed, the two Hungarian headquarters of Ericsson, the R&D and sales branches, will move into one building being built in the capitalʼs Infopark. The new headquarters will be close to the most important Hungarian universities for R&D activities, the press statement says.

The so-called Ericsson House is being realized by Wing Zrt., customized for the company using the most up-to-date technologies. The building on the banks of the Danube has been pre-certified as LEED Gold, according to the press statement.

Ericsson Hungary has a workforce of approximately 2,000 in Hungary.