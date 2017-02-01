ENKSZ completes purchase of EDF Démász

MTI – Econews

Hungaryʼs state-owned utilities company ENKSZ (First National Public Utility Ltd.) announced today it has completed its acquisition of EDF Démász, a regional electricity distributor, from Franceʼs EDF International, Hungarian news agency MTI reported.

The companyʼs new name will be Démász from March 1. The sale and purchase contract was signed on December 5 last year.

Démász supplies about 775,000 retail and business customers in southeast Hungary.

ENKSZ earlier acquired stakes in the regulated market business of regional electricity distributors ELMŰ and Émász from Germanyʼs RWE.