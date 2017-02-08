Energy firm Veolia merges subsidiaries

BBJ

Veolia Energy Hungary Zrt. is merging its subsidiaries — Dunai Hőtermelő Kft., Tiszántúli Hőtermelő Kft. and Veolia Szolgáltató Központ Kft. — into one, according to a press statement sent to the Budapest Business Journal today.

The merger takes effect as of January 1, and the firm expects the move to further strengthen its presence on the Hungarian market. The company claims the changes do not affect already signed contracts and the quality of services.

Ferenc Fernezelyi, commercial and marketing director of Veolia Hungary, asserted that customers will not feel the effects of the merger. He insisted that the move is part of the company’s attempts to make the company operate more transparently and effectively, as well as to be able to offer better services.

According to its website, Veolia is a market-leading company in Hungary in energy, water and waste management. The group employs approximately 2,500 people who provide professional services to various towns, institutions and industrial companies enabling them to efficiently manage resources, while the water utility and district heating branches of the company supply drinking water to hundreds of thousands of families, and heat to tens of thousands of households.