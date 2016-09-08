ELTE opens data department with DT support

BBJ

Hungaryʼs Eötvös Loránd University (ELTE), in cooperation with the Technical University of Berlin, is launching a new Data Sciences and Data Technology Department in Hungary, supported by German telco Deutsche Telekom, the parent of local Magyar Telekom, according to a press release issued yesterday.

Recognizing new challenges set by the latest technological advances, the business sphere and society, the statement says the new department aims to provide useful practical knowledge for students planning to work in the IT sector, which is considered to be one of the most dynamically growing sectors.



As in the past 15 years, the infrastructure of cable and mobile networks has been developing fast, with more and more data generated on a daily basis which need to be processed and stored using better and faster technologies.

The newly formed department is planning to establish business solutions for big data through research and the tools of open innovation, the press statement noted. The new department will form a tight cooperation with the innovative organizations of the Telekom Group, mainly with Magyar Telekom, and also with the Technical University of Berlin.