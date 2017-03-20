ElringKlinger announces EUR 21 mln investment in Kecskemét

BBJ

Germany-based automotive supplier ElringKlinger has announced to start building a plant in Kecskemét through an investment of EUR 21 million, CFO Thomas Jessulat said in Budapest, according to reports. Kecskemét is home to German giant Daimler’s local operations.

The 10,000 sqm plant will make thermal shielding systems, and is expected to employ a staff of 700 once scheduled production has started in 2017.

Beyond the company’s long-established presence in Kecskemét, good infrastructure and excellent education nearby, as well as the cityʼs importance to the international automotive industry, played an important role when the firm decided on the location of the plant, the CFO said.