Elektro-Metall Paks certified to deliver directly to aircraft industry

MTI – Econews

German-owned Hungarian cable maker Elektro-Metall Paks has been certified to deliver its products directly to the aircraft industry, managing director Károly Vincze said yesterday, according to Hungarian news agency MTI

The National Transport Authorityʼs Aviation Office awarded the certification to Elektro-Metall Paks after two-and-a-half years of preparations, developments and audits, said Vincze.

Elektro-Metall Paks employs 165 people at its base in Paks. About 90% of its products go to the aircraft industry. The rest are shipped to automotive industry companies.

The company targets a 50% revenue rise this year over last yearʼs HUF 600 million, Vincze said.