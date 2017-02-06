Egis acquires Russian drug portfolio of Croatian peer

MTI – Econews

French-owned Hungarian drugmaker Egis on Monday announced its acquisition of the Russian skin care and womenʼs healthcare products portfolio of Croatian peer Jadran-Galenski Laboratorij (JGL), Hungarian news agency MTI reported today.

Egis targets a "big jump" in sales as a result of the acquisition.

Egisʼ exports to Russia came to HUF 31 billion in its 2015-2016 business year.