EasyJet adds direct Budapest-Amsterdam flight

BBJ

British low-cost airline easyJet is launching a direct flight to Amsterdam from Budapest from February 2017, flying from Liszt Ferenc International Airport to Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport, according to a press release issued today.

The first flight is scheduled to take off on February 6, and is set to fly three times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. The route is being added in response to market demand, as Budapest and Amsterdam have not been directly connected by low-fare airlines, the press release said.

"We are happy to announce another route at easyJet," said Thomas Haagensen, country director for Switzerland/Germany at easyJet. "Amsterdam is the eighth city on offer by easyJet that is accessible from Budapest directly, besides London Gatwick, Berlin, Paris, Lyon, Basel, Geneva and Venice, which is scheduled to take off in October."