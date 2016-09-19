Duna House profit, revenue climb after Polish acquisition

MTI – Econews

Real estate agency Duna Houseʼs first-half after-tax profit reached HUF 940 million, more than doubling from HUF 422 mln in the corresponding period a year earlier, an earnings report released Friday shows, according to Hungarian news agency MTI.

Revenue climbed 55% to HUF 2.15 billion, MTI reported.

Duna House acquired Polish peer Metrohouse in the spring, the news agency recalled.

