Duna House board proposes HUF 479 mln dividend

MTI – Econews

The board of property company Duna House will propose to shareholders payment of a HUF 479 million dividend on last yearʼs earnings at an annual general meeting scheduled for April 20, the AGM agenda released yesterday shows, according to wire service MTI.

Last year, Duna Houseʼs after-tax profit climbed 21% to HUF 1.2 bln, lifted by a HUF 0.5 bln share of profit from a joint venture the company owns with Eldar Investments.

Medasev International owns 42.75% of Duna Houseʼs shares and Medasev Holding owns 32.21%. None of the shares are in free float, according to the latest stock exchange data on the companyʼs ownership.