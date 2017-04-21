Duna House AGM approves HUF 479 mln in dividends

MTI – Econews

Shareholders at Thursdayʼs annual general meeting of listed real estate agency Duna House approved a proposal to pay out dividends totaling HUF 479 million, the company said on the Budapest Stock Exchange website, as reported by Hungarian news agency MTI.

Duna House told MTI on Friday that HUF 447 mln of this amount will be paid to holders of ordinary shares, who will receive a HUF 130 per-share dividend, while the company will pay dividends of HUF 32 mln to holders of employee shares.

Last year, Duna House paid out dividends of HUF 247.6 mln, although Duna House shares have only been traded since November 2016.

According to Hungarian Accounting Standards (HAS), Duna House posted losses of HUF 62.85 mln in 2016. Total assets stood at HUF 3.2 billion at the end of 2016.

According to International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), the Duna House group had a consolidated result of HUF 1.145 bln last year, with total assets of HUF 5.992 bln.