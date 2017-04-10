DLA Piper Hungary receives Chambers Europe Award

BBJ

DLA Piper Hungary was named Hungary Law Firm of the Year on April 7, acknowledged by the Chambers Europe Awards in a repeat of the previous year’s success, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal today.

DLA Piper welcomed the award by noting that the accolade is one of Europe’s most prestigious awards. A research team of 150 people decide on the awardees through independent and thorough research, the law firm added.

“We are extremely proud that our performance has been acknowledged in the framework of Chambers Europe Awards for the second time in a row,” said András Postl, CEO of DLA Piper Horváth & Partners Law Firm. “After 2015 we had another great year in 2016,” he added.