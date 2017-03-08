DLA Piper Hungary advises most M&A deals last year

BBJ

DLA Piper Hungary advised on the most mergers and acquisitions in Hungary last year, and was involved in more than 470 such deals globally, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal today, citing data from financial news source Mergermarket.

DLA Piper notes in the press release that it has ranked first for the seventh time in a row since 2010, globally. Additionally, the company served as legal advisor in the most mergers and acquisitions in both Europe and Hungary.

The firm adds that this was mainly due to the large number of transactions in the pharmaceuticals, medical and biotechnology, telecommunications, media and technology sectors, as well as the consumer sector.

“I am really delighted that DLA Piper has been able to retain its leading position among M&A legal advisors. It makes me especially thrilled that last year we advised on the most transactions in Hungary as well,” said András Posztl, Managing Partner of DLA Piper’s Budapest office, about the result.

“Advising on M&A transactions presumes a high level of expertise as well as great trust on the part of clients due to the increasingly complex regulatory and market conditions. Therefore, we would like to thank our clients for their trust that made it possible for us to support them in their M&A transactions in such a great number,” he added.