Diode laser center to be built in Kecskemét

MTI – Econews

Pallasz Athéné Universityʼs GAMF Faculty of Engineering and Computer Science in Kecskemét has agreed to establish a diode laser center in consortium with non-profit applied research firm Bay Zoltán Nonprofit Kft, Zoltán Weltsch, head of the universityʼs department for materials technology, told Hungarian news agency MTI.

The project is supported with a HUF 518 million European Union grant.

Construction work is expected to start this year, and planned research work on the industrial applications of laser technology in 2018. The research center, located on university grounds, will also serve educational purposes.

Hungaryʼs newest such institution, Pallasz Athéné University was established with the merger of the colleges of Kecskemét and Szolnok in 2016.

The university receives financing from the National Bank of Hungaryʼs Pallasz Athéné Foundations.