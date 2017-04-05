Diego projects 16% revenue increase in 2017

remember me
Hungarian home furnishings retailer Diego projects revenue to increase 16% to HUF 18.9 billion in 2017, the company told Hungarian wire service MTI yesterday.
Revenue came to HUF 16.3 bln in 2016, up 15% from a year earlier.
Diego, which started as a flooring retailer, now operates 145 units in three countries, including 32 in Romania and 17 in Slovakia.
The company plans to double the number of its units abroad by 2020, opening six new stores in both Slovakia and Romania this year.
