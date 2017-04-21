Dentons Budapest office wins IFLR accolade

BBJ

The Budapest office of international law firm Dentons has received the National Law Firm of the Year Award for Hungary — for the second year in a row — at the IFLR European Awards, held Thursday at the Savoy Hotel in London, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

“This award recognizes Dentons’ significant achievements in Hungary and elsewhere in the CEE/SEE region, and the work that the Budapest team has done on major projects and transactions over the past 12 months,” the law firm says. The award comes after Dentons was recently named Europe Law Firm of the Year at the Chambers Europe Awards 2017.

“Our success as ‘Law Firm of the Year’ for two years running, coming so soon after Dentons received the Chambers Europe ‘Europe Law Firm of the Year’ award, is testament to the quality of our Budapest team, and our capability to deliver in significant cross-border transactions across the entire CEE/SEE region. By delivering quality service and professional excellence to our clients in Hungary, we continue to reinforce our strong reputation for M&A, Private Equity and Real Estate work,” said István Réczicza, Hungary Managing Partner at Dentons.

“Our Budapest office is a major regional talent center and an excellent example of our firmʼs polycentric model in action. Not only is Dentons recognized as a market leader in Hungary, but the team has also served as a lynchpin in several major multi-jurisdictional transactions in the CEE and SEE region,” added Tomasz Dąbrowski, Chief Executive Officer of Dentons Europe.

Dentons has a team of 50 legal professionals in Budapest, working in core practices including Banking and Finance, Corporate and M&A, Private Equity and Real Estate. The team has been involved in state-connected transactions and other deals in Hungary and the region, such as the sale of private equity-invested Scitec Nutrition, investment in Erste Bank Hungary, and the acquisition of Budapest’s Váci 1 building.

The International Financial Law Review (IFLR) describes itself as the leading online and print resource for professionals with a global outlook on financial law.