Dentons backs Bátor Tábor Charity Golf Event

BBJ

The 14th International Bátor Tábor Charity Golf Event was sponsored for the second year running by Dentons, the global law firm confirmed in a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal late last week.

The event, which took place at the Pannónia Golf and Country Club in Máriavölgy last Friday, followed by a charity gala dinner and auction at the Kempinski Hotel Corvinus Budapest, was co-sponsored by Dentons alongside AMC Networks.



The Bátor Tábor Foundation organizes free therapeutic recreation camps for Central European children living with cancer, diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis or other chronic diseases. Over the past 15 years, more than 7,000 children have participated in the activities the organization offers.

Bátor Tábor is the only Central European member of the Paul Newman-founded SeriousFun Children’s Network, receiving campers from Hungary, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Poland, the press release said.

The Charity Golf Events have been a major source of support for the Bátor Tábor Foundation since 2003, Dentons said in the press release. Not only is the event an important fundraiser for the charity, but it has also become a prestigious networking event for businesspeople and decision-makers in Hungary and Central Europe, the press release added.

“As a long-term supporter of the Bátor Tábor Foundation, I am proud that Dentons is sponsoring the Charity Golf Event again this year,” said Rob Irving, partner at Dentons and co-chair of the firm’s Global Private Equity Group. “Our commitment to the foundation and its work typifies Dentonsʼ active engagement in the communities where we operate worldwide,” he added.

"Dentonsʼ consistent support for our cause confirms its dedication to the CEE region and its respected position in the highest echelons of the regional business community,” said Steven Juhász, a board member of the Bátor Tábor Foundation and one of the main organizers of the Golf Event.