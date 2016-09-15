Delta-Tech starts building R&D center in Győr

BBJ

Hungary-based engineering design and manufacturing company Delta-Tech is investing HUF 713 million in a research and development center in Győr, aided by a HUF 253 mln European Union grant, as reported by Hungarian news agency MTI yesterday.

The 1,100 square-meter R&D center is expected to be finished by the end of the year, and will create positions for a staff of 10, the news agency reported. The company currently employs a staff of 73 in total around the country.

In 2015, the company had net sales revenue of HUF 980 mln, MTI reported, adding that its business clients include Audi, Bosch, Continental and Johnson Electric.