Decathlon eyes more openings in Hungary

BBJ

Sports equipment retailer Decathlon is planning to open several more stores in Hungary in the coming months, Managing Director Gábor Posfai was reported as saying by Hungarian news agency MTI, in the wake of the opening of a new store in Tatabánya on Saturday.

Decathlon plans to open a new store in Sopron near the Austrian border in November, as well as another in the heart of Budapest, in the Corvin Plaza shopping mall, as the second Decathlon in the capital. Decathlon is spending almost HUF 1 bln on new stores this year, according to MTI.

Decathlonʼs turnover was up 26% year-on-year in January-August and it targets full-year net revenue of HUF 44 bln, compared to sales last year of HUF 34 bln, MTI reported.