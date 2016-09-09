Dana to build HUF 15 bln factory in Hungary

BBJ

U.S. automotive component manufacturer Dana is planning to launch an investment of HUF 15 billion in Hungary’s northwestern city of Győr in 2017, for which the Hungarian government will provide HUF 2.9 bln in grants, Péter Szijjártó, Hungary’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, announced yesterday at a press conference, according to reports.

(Photo: dana.mediaroom.com)

The investment of a 13,000 sqm factory is due to be completed by 2020 at the latest, creating approximately 200 new jobs in the city, which also hosts the production base of German car manufacturer Audi’s Hungarian unit.

Robert Pyle, president of Dana Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, said the factory would meet regional demand for its products, such as curved bevel gear drives. Pyle added that the base would be Dana’s fourth factory in Győr.

Szijjártó pointed out that the automotive industry remains of special importance to the country’s economy, a dependence that economic experts often mention as a risk factor. The minister noted that Hungaryʼs car industry output rose 5.5% to HUF 4 trillion in value terms in the first six months, while 92% of the output was exported, Hungarian news agency MTI reported.