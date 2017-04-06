Dana lays cornerstone of fourth plant in Hungary

BBJ

The Hungarian subsidiary of U.S.-based Dana Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies laid the cornerstone Wednesday of a gear plant it is building in the city of Győr through an investment of EUR 46 million, with a HUF 2.9 billion grant, according to reports.

The 13,000 square-meter plant, an addition to Danaʼs local unit of three plants present here since 2005, is expected to start production next January, with an expected annual output of more than 50,000 automotive gear units, Hungarian news agency MTI reported.

The current staff of 600 is expected to be expanded by 200 as the result of the new investment.

Dana Hungary supplies Land Rover, Volkswagen, Jaguar, John Deere, Ford, General Motors and Manitou, MTI reported, adding that public records show the Hungarian unitʼs net revenues reached EUR 225 million in 2015.