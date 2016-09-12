Dairy firm Tolnatej projects stagnating revenue

remember me
Enter your e-mail address below
to reset your password.
Please activate your registration
by clicking the link in the activation email
or click submit to resend the activation email.
Please check your spam folder too...
Check your mailbox to activate your registration.
Please check your spam folder too.
Hungarian dairy company Tolnatej targets net revenue of HUF 27 billion this year, around the same as last year, CEO Attila Koller said Friday during a road show organized by supermarket chain Coop, Hungarian news agency MTI reported.
Koller blamed the stagnating turnover on the crisis in the dairy sector, though he added that raw milk and dairy product prices had risen in the past weeks.
Tolnatej turns out 12,000 tons of cheese a year and has a 30% market share in the segment.
scroll for moreall times CET
Partner, Head of TMT, Sár and Partners Attorneys at Law
IT Team Leader at Hays Hungary
Product and New Business Solutions Manager for Epson Hungary