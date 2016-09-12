Dairy firm Tolnatej projects stagnating revenue

MTI – Econews

Hungarian dairy company Tolnatej targets net revenue of HUF 27 billion this year, around the same as last year, CEO Attila Koller said Friday during a road show organized by supermarket chain Coop, Hungarian news agency MTI reported.

Koller blamed the stagnating turnover on the crisis in the dairy sector, though he added that raw milk and dairy product prices had risen in the past weeks.



Tolnatej turns out 12,000 tons of cheese a year and has a 30% market share in the segment.