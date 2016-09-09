Cosmetics manufacturer handed HUF 5 mln fine

BBJ

Cosmetics manufacturer Dr. Kurt Wolff GmbH has been fined HUF 5 million by the Hungarian Competition Authority (GVH) for misleading advertising about the effects of its Alpecin product group, Hungarian news agency MTI reported.

The authority charged the company with “making misleading statements and exaggerated claims about the beneficial effects” of its shampoos and lotions. GVH noted, however, that the company did post some valid and substantiated claims, such as that the products are good against most causes of hair loss, MTI added.

Medimprove Marketing, the sole distributor of Alpecin products, has not been fined, as GVH ruled it had not been involved in commissioning or designing adverts for the products.