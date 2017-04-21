Corecomm SI adds solar panels to product palette

remember me
Hungaryʼs Corecomm SI has added solar panels to its product palette with a HUF 500 million investment at its base in Veszprém, managing director Balázs Horváth said yesterday, according to Hungarian news agency MTI.
Corecomm SI will make 270W solar panels in a 1,200 sqm production hall in which it has installed an Italian-made production line, Horváth said. The investment will boost Corecomm SIʼs revenue by HUF 500 mln a year, he added.
The company also makes low voltage products and uninterruptible power supplies.
Corecomm SI had revenue of more than HUF 1.3 billion in 2015, public records show.
