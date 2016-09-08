Your cart

Coop supermarket franchise targets 3-4% turnover rise

 MTI – Econews
 Thursday, September 8, 2016, 13:13

Hungarian-owned supermarket franchise operator Coop targets a 3-4% revenue increase this year, Co-op Hungary CEO Géza Tóth said yesterday, according to Hungarian news agency MTI.

Last year, the groupʼs revenue came to HUF 571 billion, Tóth said. 

There are more than 2,600 Coop stores in 1,650 communities around Hungary. The stores employ about 32,000 people.

