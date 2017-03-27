Consumer, business confidence improve in March

MTI – Econews

GKIʼs combined consumer and business confidence index edged up to 0.5 point in March from 0.1 point the previous month, Hungarian news agency MTI reported today. The standalone business confidence index rose from 4.5 points to 4.7 points.

Industrial companiesʼ assessment of output in the recent period improved, but the production outlook worsened. Companies were more optimistic about export orders, but had unchanged views of the overall order stock, according to the research institute.



The measure of confidence in the construction sector reached an almost 19-year peak on improved outlooks for both the building and civil engineering segments.

Sentiment among commercial companies improved minimally as assessments of sales positions deteriorated slightly, while those of inventories improved and assessments of orders were unchanged.

The service sector confidence index slightly improved.

The consumer confidence index rose from -12.4 points to -11.5 points. Concerns over unemployment have reached the lowest level since 1998, GKI said.

GKI Economic Research Co.ʼs measures of consumer and business confidence are supported by European Union funding.