Consumer, business confidence improve in January

MTI – Econews

GKI Economic Research Co.ʼs combined consumer and business confidence index rose to 0.2 points in January from -0.9 points in the previous month, Hungarian news agency MTI reported. The business confidence index rose from 3.7 points to 4.4 points.

In the industrial sector, the improvement was mainly due to a more optimistic production outlook and a more positive view of inventories, while the assessment of orders, including that of export orders, deteriorated. The assessment of production in the past months was little changed.

The measure of confidence in the construction sector reached a two-year peak as orders improved.

Sentiment among commercial companies improved minimally as assessments of sales positions and prospective orders improved while that of inventories deteriorated.

The service sector confidence index was unchanged from the previous month.

The consumer confidence index rose from -14.1 points to -11.7 points. Fear of unemployment eased and inflationary expectations were unchanged.

GKIʼs measure of consumer and business confidence is supported by European Union funding.