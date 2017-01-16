Consortium awarded HUF 914 mln for sustainable vehicle decommissioning project

MTI – Econews

Optisol, a consortium of private companies and educational organizations, has been awarded a HUF 914 million government and EU grant to develop a sustainable method for stripping down and reusing large commercial vehicles and trucks, Hungarian news agency MTI reported today.

The consortium consists of Alcufer, Bay Zoltán Applied Research, Dél-Konstrukt, the University of Miskolc and Pallasz Athéné University.

The project has a total budget of HUF 1.25 billion. Work started on January 1 and is set to finish two years later.

The work will be carried out at Alcuferʼs base in Szolnok (central Hungary) in two production halls.