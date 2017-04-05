Coca-Cola invests HUF 2 bln in warehouse

MTI – Econews

Coca-Cola HBC Magyarország is investing HUF 2 billion to build a 6,500 square-meter warehouse at its base in Dunaharaszti, the company said on Wednesday, according to Hungarian news agency MTI.

The warehouse will hold 8.4 million liters of products. Construction work will finish by June.

Coca-Cola HBC said it is expanding its logistics infrastructure because capacity expansions in previous years have made the Hungarian unit its biggest exporter inside the company group.

General Manager for Hungary Minas Agelidis said the company will invest HUF 5 bln in the country this year.