Coca-Cola Hungary signs dual education agreement with universities

BBJ

Coca-Cola HBC Hungary has signed a dual education agreement with four Hungarian universities — Szent István University, the University of Szeged, the University of Pannonia and Óbuda University — according to a press statement sent to the Budapest Business Journal on Friday.

According to a recent survey, university students think positively about dual vocational training, as the majority finds the possibility of professional improvement a more important factor than wages when choosing a workplace. Coca-Cola recognized this tendency in signing the agreement, the company said.

Under the agreement, students will be able to gain degrees that are more valuable than others, the company expects. This year, the program will make it possible for more than 30 students to gain working experience.

“The most important condition of competitiveness today is clearly a well-trained workforce, therefore we expect dual training to spread in the case of universities, as well as companies,” said Minas Agelidis, general manager of Coca-Cola HBC Hungary.

Coca-Cola HBC Hungary is part of the Coca-Cola HBC Group, responsible for 28 countries serving 593 million consumers, and exporting to 24 countries in the region. Currently the subsidiary directly employs 1,100 people in Hungary.