CMS Budapest advises Balbec’s EUR 139 mln NPL acquisition

BBJ

CMS Budapest advised Balbec Capital LP and APS Holding on the financing and acquisition from UniCredit of a non-performing loan portfolio of residential mortgages. The total claim value of the portfolio is approximately EUR 139 million, according to a press statement sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

(Photo: LaMography / Moni Lazar)

Investors for the transaction are an investment fund managed by Balbec Capital LP and APS-advised Loan Management Investicni Fond a.s. The sale is considered to be one of the first residential mortgage portfolio sale and purchase transactions on the Hungarian market.

The CMS team was led by Senior Counsel Eszter Török and included Associate Szabina Söptei and lawyer Zsolt Beregi.