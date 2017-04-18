CIG Pannonia to merge recently acquired MKB unit

MTI – Econews

Budapest bourse-listed CIG Pannonia Life Insurance said that its recently acquired unit Pannonia General Insurance will merge into its unit CIG Pannonia First Hungarian General Insurance, the general meetings of the affected units decided on April 13, according to Hungarian news agency MTI.

CIG Pannonia First Hungarian General Insurance acquired 98.98% ownership interest of Pannonia General Insurance, the earlier MKB General Insurance from MKB Bank on January 1, 2017. By the same date CIG Pannonia Life Insurance acquired 98.97% ownership interest in MKB Life Insurance which it renamed Pannonia Life Insurance.

CIG said MKB Bank did not wish to retain its minority stake in the legal successor. MKB Bank is entitled to get the countervalue of its stake in cash. CIG Pannonia agreed to acquire MKB Insurance from Versicherungskammer Bayern late last year.

CIG Pannonia Life Insurance paid under HUF 1 bln for MKB Insurance. The price was well under its fair market value, according to data in an earnings report that showed that the fair value of the net assets of MKB Insurance, which comprises a general insurance and a life insurance unit, stood at HUF 3.4 bln, on January 1, 2017.