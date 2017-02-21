CIG Pannónia Life Insurance revenues edge up in 2016

MTI – Econews

CIG Pannónia Life Insuranceʼs net revenues from premiums edged up 1% to HUF 15.8 billion in 2016, an earnings report released Tuesday shows, according to Hungarian news agency MTI.

Investment income jumped by a factor of six to HUF 4.1 bln, but investment costs, changes in reserves and benefits rose nearly one third to HUF 14.5 bln.

After-tax profit slipped 22% to HUF 0.7 bln.

CIG said its most important tasks for 2017 are complying with new regulations affecting life insurance and integrating the MKB Insurance units it acquired from Versicherungskammer Bayern late last year.