CIG Pannónia increases premium revenues

MTI – Econews

Revenue from premiums at Hungarian insurer CIG Pannónia rose 6% to HUF 8.42 bln in the first half compared to the corresponding period of 2015, an earnings report published today shows, as reported by Hungarian news agency MTI.

Revenue from premiums on general insurance policies increased 67%, while premium revenues from life insurance policies dropped 10%.

CIG Pannóniaʼs "other revenues" line more than halved to HUF 1.69 bln.

Operating costs rose at the same pace as premium revenues, reaching HUF 2.75 bln.

After-tax profit was down 44% at HUF 316 mln.