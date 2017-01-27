CIB Bank, its leasing business fined HUF 69 mln

BBJ

Hungary’s CIB Bank and its leasing business CIB Lizing have been fined HUF 69 million by the National Bank of Hungary (MNB) on charges of deficiencies affecting corporate governance, risk management, accounting, data provision and IT security as well as investment services, according to reports.

According to the central bank, the infringements do not to threaten the bank’s operation, neither pose systemic risks. CIB Bank and CIB Lizing have been instructed by the MNB to correct the shortfalls by the set deadlines, according to Hungarian news agency MTI.