CIB Bank and its leasing business fined HUF 69 mln

remember me
Enter your e-mail address below
to reset your password.
Please activate your registration
by clicking the link in the activation email
or click submit to resend the activation email.
Please check your spam folder too...
Check your mailbox to activate your registration.
Please check your spam folder too.
Hungary’s CIB Bank and CIB Lizing, its leasing business, have been fined HUF 69 million by the National Bank of Hungary (MNB) for deficiencies affecting corporate governance, risk management, accounting, data provision and IT security as well as investment services, according to reports.
According to the central bank, the infringements do not to threaten the bank’s operation, nor do they pose systemic risks. CIB Bank and CIB Lizing have been given a deadline by the MNB to correct the shortcomings, according to Hungarian news agency MTI.
scroll for moreall times CET
managing partner at VLK Cresa
Tax Advisor and Partner at Leitner Leitner