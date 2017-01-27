CIB Bank and its leasing business fined HUF 69 mln

BBJ

Hungary’s CIB Bank and CIB Lizing, its leasing business, have been fined HUF 69 million by the National Bank of Hungary (MNB) for deficiencies affecting corporate governance, risk management, accounting, data provision and IT security as well as investment services, according to reports.

According to the central bank, the infringements do not to threaten the bank’s operation, nor do they pose systemic risks. CIB Bank and CIB Lizing have been given a deadline by the MNB to correct the shortcomings, according to Hungarian news agency MTI.