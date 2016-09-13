Chinese invest in Kecskemét light aircraft factory

BBJ

Kecskemét-based aircraft manufacturer Magnus Aircraft has signed an investment deal worth more than EUR 30 million on creation of a joint venture with Chinaʼs Tianshan Industrial Group, online news portal index.hu reports today, citing Hungarian news agency MTI.

The two companies are creating a new joint venture for the Hungarian manufacturer to produce light aircraft under license for sale in China. The aircraft are Fusion 212-type, two-seater propeller-driven light aircraft, of which 1,500 units are planned to be produced and sold.

The greenfield investment will see the building of a mid-sized airfield, an assembly and maintenance plant, and the Magnus Pilot Academy pilot training center network.

The Kecskemét company expects to bring in sales revenues of a total of HUF 50 billion over six years through the deal, employing as many as 600 people at the factory, which is gearing up for a capacity expansion. In addition, a further 250 workers will be employed in China in the first phase.

The company also plans to export its eFusion-type electric-powered aircraft to China, for which an opportunity may theoretically arise from 2018, the report said.