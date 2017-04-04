Chinese BYD opens electric bus plant in Komárom

BBJ

China-based automotive manufacturer BYD has announced the opening of an electric bus plant in Hungary’s Komárom through an investment of HUF 6.2 billion, supported with a HUF 925 million grant from the Hungarian government, according to reports.

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/ Spielvogel)

The plant, which is expected to employ a staff of 300, is set to turn out 400 vehicles a year, chiefly exporting to big cities in Europe, according to Hungarian news agency MTI. When the investment was announced last year, the projected output was put at 200.

The plant is planning to add the manufacturing of trucks and light commercial vehicles to its portfolio later, said BYD Europe Managing Director Isbrand Ho.